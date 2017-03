© AP Photo/ Adel Hana UN Coordinator for Middle East Condemns Rocket Firing From Gaza Toward Israel

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The contract is 100 percent foreign military sales, with foreign country military funds being obligated for the first delivery order to Bahrain, Taiwan and Egypt, the Defense Department explained.

“Alliant Techsystems Operations doing business as ATK Tactical Propulsion and Control, Rocket Center, West Virginia, has been awarded a… $67 million… contract for production of SR-116 rocket motors for the AIM-9P rocket,” the announcement stated on Thursday.

The AIM-9 Sidewinder is a short-range air-to-air missile developed by the United States Navy in the 1950s.