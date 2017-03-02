Sweden Revives Conscription After Seven Years Over Regional Security Threats

STOCKHOLM (Sputnik) — The Swedish government said Thursday it has decided to re-activate conscription from January 1, 2018 to boost military readiness in light of growing security threats in Europe.

"The security environment in Europe and in Sweden's vicinity has deteriorated and the all-volunteer recruitment hasn't provided the Armed Forces with enough trained personnel. The re-activating of the conscription is needed for military readiness," the government said in a statement

"The Armed Forces is planning for 4,000 recruits annually in basic military training in 2018 and 2019," the statement said.

Sweden, which has not seen armed conflicts on its territory in two centuries, abolished conscription in 2010.