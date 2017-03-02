US Attack Submarine Santa Fe Docks in Yokosuka, Japan for Port Visit

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The nuclear powered Los Angeles class submarine Santa Fe is making a port visit to Yokosuka, Japan as part of its routine patrol in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region the US Navy said in a press release on Thursday.
"The visit strengthens the already positive alliance between the US and Japan through the crew's interaction with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force," the release stated. "It also demonstrates the US Navy's commitment to regional stability and maritime security in the US 7th Fleet area of operations."
The ship is armed with MK-48 anti-submarine and ship torpedoes, Tomahawk land attack cruise missiles and mines.
The 7th Fleet operates in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and is largest US Navy fleet. There are 70-80 ships and submarines, 140 aircraft and nearly 40,000 sailors and Marines in the region.
