US Attack Submarine Santa Fe Docks in Yokosuka, Japan for Port Visit

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The nuclear powered Los Angeles class submarine Santa Fe is making a port visit to Yokosuka, Japan as part of its routine patrol in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region the US Navy said in a press release on Thursday.

"The visit strengthens the already positive alliance between the US and Japan through the crew's interaction with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force," the release stated. "It also demonstrates the US Navy's commitment to regional stability and maritime security in the US 7th Fleet area of operations."

Santa Fe performs anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions, the release added.

The ship is armed with MK-48 anti-submarine and ship torpedoes, Tomahawk land attack cruise missiles and mines.

The 7th Fleet operates in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and is largest US Navy fleet. There are 70-80 ships and submarines, 140 aircraft and nearly 40,000 sailors and Marines in the region.