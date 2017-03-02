Register
20:19 GMT +302 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Santa Fe (SSN 763) (File)

    US Attack Submarine Santa Fe Docks in Yokosuka, Japan for Port Visit

    © Flickr/ Naval Surface Warriors
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 5810

    The nuclear powered Los Angeles class submarine Santa Fe made official visit to Yokosuka, Japan, according to official statement.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The nuclear powered Los Angeles class submarine Santa Fe is making a port visit to Yokosuka, Japan as part of its routine patrol in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region the US Navy said in a press release on Thursday.

    "The visit strengthens the already positive alliance between the US and Japan through the crew's interaction with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force," the release stated. "It also demonstrates the US Navy's commitment to regional stability and maritime security in the US 7th Fleet area of operations."

    Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Maryland (SSBN 738) transits the Saint Marys River
    © Flickr/ Gonzalo Alonso
    US Navy Seeks Help to Improve Stealth of Submarines, Surface Warships
    Santa Fe performs anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions, the release added.

    The ship is armed with MK-48 anti-submarine and ship torpedoes, Tomahawk land attack cruise missiles and mines.

    The 7th Fleet operates in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and is largest US Navy fleet. There are 70-80 ships and submarines, 140 aircraft and nearly 40,000 sailors and Marines in the region.

    Related:

    US Navy Seeks Help to Improve Stealth of Submarines, Surface Warships
    US Attack Submarine Alexandria Arrives in Japan at Start of Regional Deployment
    US Submarine Support Ship Receives 120-Day Overhaul
    US Completes Series of Four Trident II Submarine-Launched Missile Tests
    Tags:
    Santa Fe submarine, US Navy, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Islamic Chic: Chechen Leader's Daughter First Fashion Show
    Islamic Chic: Chechen Leader's Daughter First Fashion Show
    UK Parlamentarians VS Sputnik, RT
    British Scientists Proved
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok