Full Coverage: Russia Expands Naval Air Patrols Throughout Black Sea Region

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The naval aircraft of Russia's Black Sea Fleet have expanded their operational range to the entire perimeter of the Black Sea, Lt. Col. Andrei Kogut, deputy commander of the fleet's naval aviation regiment, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The naval aviation of the Black Sea Fleet expanded today its operational range and is capable now to patrol the entire perimeter of the Black Sea," Kogut said.

The fleet's combat aircraft previously patrolled only airspace over Crimea and the 200-mile maritime economic zone around the peninsula.