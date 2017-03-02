Register
17:17 GMT +302 March 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg holds up a ceremonial hammer at the start of a NATO-Georgia defence ministers meeting at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium February 16, 2017.

    'Run NATO Together, Pay for NATO Together': Trump Signals Major Policy Shift

    © REUTERS/ Francois Lenoir
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    551581

    In his first address to Congress, US President Donald Trump returned to a favored refrain - the pressing need for NATO members to meet their 2 percent of GDP defense spending target - and offered a veiled reference to a potential future US-Russia alliance. A leading Republican has told Sputnik the speech marks a fundamental shift in US thinking.

    In his speech, the president made clear his "strong" support of the military alliance, which was "forged through the bonds of two World Wars that dethroned fascism."

    Such comments will no doubt come as some relief to European leaders, given Trump's dedication to NATO has been repeatedly questioned ever since he launched his election campaign — he once referred to the bloc as "obsolete" and even suggested the US could withdraw from it entirely. His Defense Secretary James Mattis also previously threatened to cut US defense commitments in Europe. 

    A activist holds a NATO flag during a demonstration in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, June 26, 2004.
    © AP Photo/ Oded Balilty
    One Big Unhappy Family: NATO Big Spenders Turkey, Greece Clash Over 'Red Lines'

    However, Trump was also unambiguous — NATO would only survive if its 28 members all paid their way.

    "We expect our partners in NATO to take a direct and meaningful role in both strategic and military operations, and pay their fair share of the cost, and meet their financial obligations," the president added.

    It is not the first time he has called on the bloc's member countries to do so. In a speech in Florida, he lamented that many of the countries the US protects "are very rich countries, but are not paying their bills."

    In 2016, only the US, UK, Greece, Estonia and Poland met their 2 percent of GDP annual obligation — in 2017, that figure is on track to almost halve, with the US, Greece and Estonia, the only members left footing their expected bill, despite UK Defense Secretary Michael Fallon calling on NATO members to increase their defense spending in February.

    There is arguably no greater violator of this obligation than Spain, which spends a mere 0.94 percent — only Belgium and Luxembourg spend less, despite Spain (the seventh largest NATO member by GDP and population) dwarfing these nations.

    Michael Patrick Flanagan, a Republican Party politician from Chicago, Illinois, praised Trump's "urban directness," which he said was a rarity in US presidents.

    "There's a certain toughness in the way he speaks —  there's no scalpel in his bag, he doesn't cut anything. He made abundantly clear that NATO must be ready to shoulder its needs in blood as well as treasure if need be. What he means is 'your militaries, which you have allowed to go moribund for years and years, you don't just have to make the spending contribution to NATO, but you have to build up your own forces as well.' That's what he was talking about — if countries want to be a part of NATO, they have to make their contribution and have to be ready to contribute internally, or we have to reappraise the terms of US involvement in the alliance," Michael Patrick Flanagan told Sputnik.

    Mr. Flanagan went on to note that Trump was far from the first president to take a skeptical view of NATO.

    In the 1950s, Eisenhower asked John Foster Dulles to do a "complete top down" of NATO, and "retool it completely."

    "Eisenhower was terrified of NATO, he thought it would drag us into a military welfare state and the US would shoulder the burden for NATO countries. We've done just that, but a lot of presidents liked that model, thinking if they pay for it they get to run it, and NATO members had to follow the US' lead. Trump doesn't work from that place — he doesn't want to run NATO. He views countries as coequal partners. This is a shift in thinking — while previously we didn't care if a NATO member didn't pay their fair share, because it was 'our' alliance. Trump's saying 'we're going to run this together, and we're going to pay together,' and I think that's where we're going with NATO," Mr. Flanagan concluded.

    Elsewhere in the speech, in what may have been a roundabout reference to the widely expected and hoped for alliance between the new US administration and Russia, Trump concluded his speech by saying the US was "willing to find new friends and forge new partnerships where shared interests align."

    "We want peace, wherever peace can be found. America is friends today with former enemies," Trump concluded.

    Related:

    US President Donald Trump Delivers First Speech to Congress
    Secret Italian-American Pact Still Dictates Italy's Role in NATO After 60 Years
    An 'Extremely Obscure Individual' Lays Bare All for His NATO Overlords
    Europe Should Contribute More to NATO Defense Spending - Hungarian FM
    One Big Unhappy Family: NATO Big Spenders Turkey, Greece Clash Over 'Red Lines'
    Tags:
    NATO funding, NATO budget, NATO ambitions, military alliance, NATO membership, military, Trump's first speech to Congress, NATO, US Congress, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Donald Trump, Europe, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      Flip
      That Trump thinks different than former US presidents is a great thing. But it has been from the beginning so with NATO and US.: Nato partners were obliged to support America's wars of conquest around the world. It were these wars that made up the bulk of NATO expenditure. And as long as the partners have to support American wars of conquest America and not even Trump has the right to blame the partners for spending too little on it.
      Besides : if a partner like for instance the Netherlands would leave this obsolete partnership
      there is no doubt that the same day it happened the country would be occupied by America and its slaves!!!!
    • Reply
      Angus Gallagher
      I would like to agree with the points raised.
      But with Sputnik pumping out wall to wall hardcore Marxism from over a dozen western hard leftist agitators- this could just be yet more spastic shite.
      This site is fast losing any credibility.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Flip
      Makes one wonder if you are an agitator or simply do not know what marxism is.Your comment Angus makes you the one losing credibility
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Islamic Chic: Chechen Leader's Daughter First Fashion Show
    Islamic Chic: Chechen Leader's Daughter First Fashion Show
    Trump Scarecrows
    Not Coming to America! Illegal Border Crossings Fall
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok