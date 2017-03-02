Russia Conducts Massive Combat Readiness Inspection in South

ROSTOV-ON-DON (Sputnik) — About 3,000 servicemen of Russia's Southern Military District have taken part in a snap combat readiness inspection in Crimea and North Caucasus, the district's press service told Sputnik.

"A number of military formations and units deployed to the Karachaevo–Cherkessian, Chechen Republics, Crimea and Dagestan have been alerted. About 3,000 servicemen and over 1,000 hardware units, including T-72B3 tanks, BMP-3 amphibious infantry fighting vehicles and BTR-82A armored personnel carriers have been involved in carrying out practical tasks within the inspection," the press service said.

The inspection is carried out in accordance with the decision of the commander of the Southern Military District.

The Russian Defense Ministry carried out over 250 snap combat readiness inspections in Russia's Southern Military District in 2016.