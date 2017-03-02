Register
    Soldiers park their amphibious vehicles on a ship as they participate in a massive amphibious landing during NATO sea exercises BALTOPS 2015 that are to reassure the Baltic Sea region allies in the face of a resurgent Russia, in Ustka, Poland, Wednesday, June 17, 2015

    US-Funded Think Tank Calls for Deployment of 7 NATO Brigades Near Russian Border

    © AP Photo/ Czarek Sokolowski
    Military & Intelligence
    114112

    US-government funded RAND Corporation think tank analyst David Shlapak has presented his recipe "to deny Russia a rapid victory" in a potential armed conflict with NATO military bloc: sending 7 NATO brigades supported by artillery and air power to the Baltics.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Army and NATO need to deploy seven combat brigades in the Baltic States with the alleged purpose of deterring Russia, Shlapak said in testimony to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

    “A force of approximately seven 7 NATO brigades… supported by artillery and air power appears sufficient to deny Russia a rapid victory,” Shlapak told the hearing on Wednesday. “These forces must be on the ground and ready to fight on D- Day… It would likely be impossible to deploy them from Europe in a crisis.”

    Shlapak also told the senators that NATO forces currently deployed could not protect Estonia and Latvia in the event of hostilities breaking out.

    “I wish to be clear and direct: NATO is not postured or prepared to defend its most vulnerable member states against a Russian attack,” he said.

    War games conducted by RAND consistently resulted in the catastrophic collapse of NATO's defenses within 36 to 60 hours in the event of any conflict, he added.

    Netherlands' soldiers attend a ceremony to welcome the German battalion being deployed to Lithuania as part of NATO deterrence measures against Russia in Rukla, Lithuania February 7, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Ints Kalnins
    NATO 'Should Be Replaced by New Collective Security Organization' That Includes Russia
    In the 2016 summit in Warsaw, NATO decided to deploy additional troops to the Baltic States and Poland, citing the states' vulnerability to the alleged threat of Russian aggression after Crimea rejoined Russia in 2014.

    Moscow has repeatedly criticized the increased presence of the Alliance’s troops and military facilities near Russian borders.

    The RAND Corporation is a nonprofit policy research institution that receives more than 70 percent of its funding from the US Secretary of Defense’s Office, other US national security agencies, the Army, Air Force, and the Department of Health and Human Services.

      Will they be Light Brigades? And will they charge?

      www.youtube.com/watch?v=cBiUWQ5YLQ4

      The situation would not be so crazy-making except that at least in 1854 there was a real issue at stake, honestly confronted. In 2017 the West proceeds only throughout this opposing of wills to magnify its baseless calumny, greed, suspicion and lies.

      OT but why has not any historian explored why battlefields continue to be used, re-used and used again over the course of not only hundreds but also thousands of years?
