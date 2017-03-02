US Amphibious Assault Ship Bataan Deploys for Europe, Middle East

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Bataan will join its battle group sister ships Mesa Verde and Carter Hall, both of which deployed last week.

"[The Bataan ARG] will conduct a scheduled seven-month deployment in support of maritime security operations, crisis response, theater security cooperation, and provide a forward naval presence in Europe and the Middle East," the release stated Wednesday.

The Bataan ARG carries some 2000 soldiers and equipment from the US Marine Corps 24th Expeditionary Unit, one of seven in the United States.

Aviation assets on board the Bataan include 12 CH-46 Sea Knight helicopters, 6 AV-8B Harrier attack aircraft, 4 AH-1W Super Cobra helicopters and MV-22 Osprey tilt-rotors. The ship is capable of holding F35-B Joint Strike Fighters.