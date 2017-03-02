Register
03:38 GMT +302 March 2017
Live
    Search
    A surface to air missile is launched during exercise 'Iron Fist' at Pokhran, India

    Indian Army To Invest $2.5B in Israeli Missile System

    © AP Photo/ Ajit Solanki
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 9613

    In a sign that Israel and India are strengthening ties, the two nations have agreed to a huge weapons deal to jointly expand India’s aerial defense systems.

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has agreed to a deal for a medium-range surface-to-air (MRSAM) missile system to be produced by Israeli Aerospace Industries and India’s Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO), the Mail Today reports. 

    The deal marks 25 years of cooperative diplomatic ties, The Algemeiner pointed out. 

    An Agni-V intercontinental ballistic missile
    © East News/ imago stock&people
    After Nuke-Capable Missile Test, India Official Lashes Out at Beijing Criticism

    "The formal clearance for the MRSAM project has been given by the Cabinet committee on security headed by the prime minister last week," according to an Indian ministry of defense official. The formal contract will be awarded later in March, the official said. 

    Initial reports indicate that the missile system will protect Indian air space from hostile aircraft and drones flying within a range of 30 to 45 miles. "The Indian Army wants to use the MRSAM to provide air defense to the mechanized formations operating in the plains, semi-desert and desert sections of the country," an Indian Army official told DefenseNews. 

    Amid the positive development between the two nations, however, lurks the pressing issue of who will have full intellectual property rights, Defense News noted. The IP rights to the missile technology belong to Israel Aerospace Industries, according to retired Indian Army Maj. Gen. Bhupinder Yadav, "with the exception of those subsystems developed by DRDO." The missile platform "will be manufactured in India," and will feature "80 percent indigenous content," Yadav said. 

    Cars drive past the Russian Foreign Ministry building in Moscow on May 5, 2016.
    © AFP 2016/ JOEL SAGET
    Russia Condemns Deadly Militant Attack on India's Kashmir Army Base

    A 2008 attempt by the Indian Army to acquire MRSAM missiles proved futile when "none of the bidders met the technology transfer requirements," DefenseNews reported.   

    The Indian Army will add 40 MRSAM missiles to its stockpile. The weapons are slated to be operational by 2023, the Algemeiner reported. Israeli Aerospace Industries and India’s Defense Research and Development Organization previously completed three flight tests of the weapons system. "The missile successfully intercepted a moving aerial target in all three tests," an Indian Ministry of Defense official said. 

    Related:

    India Plans Health Scheme to Save $121 Billion Every Year
    Green Future Awaits India as Renewable Energy Prices Fall at Record Low
    Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to Visit India in April to Boost Ties
    'Rounding Off Sharp Edges': China and India Launch Strategic Dialogue
    Israel Should Stand Against Anti-Semitism in US - President
    Tags:
    surface-to-air missiles, deals, Israeli Aerospace Industries, Indian Army, Bhupinder Yadav, Narendra Modi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Sony World Photography Awards 2017: World's Finest Images Shortlist
    Sony World Photography Awards 2017: World's Finest Images Shortlist
    Trump Scarecrows
    Not Coming to America! Illegal Border Crossings Fall
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok