Almighty Commanders: Will US Generals Fight Daesh Without Trump’s Approval?

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The move, which would allow Secretary of Defense James Mattis to launch missions more quickly, would boost the offensive against the Daesh terror group (outlawed in Russia), The Daily Beast reported on Wednesday.

US commanders are authorized to launch time-sensitive missions in war zones, but they were unable to do so in other locations, including Somalia, Libya and Yemen, according to media reports.

The report of US generals potentially getting more authority came as the Defense Department is carrying out three probes into the deadly January’s raid in Yemen.

On January 29, Trump’s administration ordered its first military raid against the al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula terror group in Yemen, which is banned in Russia. It resulted in the death of Navy SEAL Ryan Owens.

During the operation, US special operations forces killed 14 militants . The raid reportedly resulted in deaths of over a dozen civilians. They US military also experienced an aircraft crash-landing.

The White House has officially called the raid a "successful operation."

On Sunday, Owens' father William said he wanted a more in-depth investigation into his son's mission.

Trump claimed in a Fox News interview on Tuesday that the mission was started before he got to the White House. He also argued that his "most respected" generals "lost Ryan."