Register
18:32 GMT +301 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Britain's Royal Navy warship HMS Westminster sits docked in Gibraltar, Monday, Aug. 19, 2013

    'Rule, Britannia!' Red-Faced Royal Navy Has a Slight Missile Problem

    © AP Photo/ Laura Leon
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 3910

    The British Royal Navy has not had the best luck over recent months, and now it seems that another nail is about to go into the coffin for the Fleet, which has announced that their Type 26 warships are equipped with missile launchers, however there are no missiles they can use.

    Britain's Type 26 warships, which cost US$9.9 billion, are equipped with missile launchers, but unfortunately they are ill-equipped to handle them.

    Royal Navy Submarine HMS Talent Conducts Surfacing Drills in Scotland
    © Flickr/ UK Ministry of Defence
    Bad Timing, 'Embarrassment for May': Royal Navy Attack Submarines Out of Action

    Construction of the first eight Type 26 warships will start in 2017, however there is the concern that the ships will be left empty. It is reported that the ammunition for the US-made MK 41 launcher is not yet in the possession of the UK military. 

    In November 2016, it was reported that the UK's Royal Fleet will be left without an anti-ship missile due to financial reasons, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) has confirmed, leading to experts questioning how secure Britain will be without the vital weaponry. 

    ​The MoD is used to having Harpoon missiles, however due to budgetary concerns the Navy will be forced to use its 4.5 inch gun with a range of just 17 miles.

    The Royal Navy suffered a further set-back, as it was revealed that they were using naval ships "well beyond their sell-by date."

    A review by leading industrialist Sir John Parker into the Royal Navy shipbuilding has blasted the UK government for creating a "vicious cycle" in which ships are being ordered too late, thus increasing the costs over the long-term.

    Then further humiliation was faced, when a Type 45 destroyer had to be towed back to port, two days after setting sail. 

    A report by the Times newspaper claims that the MoD equipment plan appears to show no money has been allocated for missiles, and no missiles have been identified to be purchased.

    However, the MoD have denied this by saying that state of the art equipment will be delivered to the warships. 

    "The Type 26 Frigate will be delivered with cutting edge weapons and sensors that build on the excellent operational record of the Type 23," a spokesperson for the MoD said. 

    "Backed by a rising defense budget and a US$178 billion equipment plan, investment in the MK 41 launcher enables the Royal Navy the option of investing in a wide range of additional capabilities at short notice and according to the threat," they added.

    Sources have claimed that these Type 26 warships are essential for defense and in February 2017, Sputnik spoke to Professor Anthony Glees, an expert in politics, security and intelligence from the University of Buckingham, who discussed the fact that seven of the UK's attack submarines are out of operation. 

    Professor Glees said that it was extremely bad timing for Britain to demonstrate to the world that its defenses are weak.               

    Related:

    Bad Timing, 'Embarrassment for May': Royal Navy Attack Submarines Out of Action
    Royal Navy's 'Lusty' on Last Sail From British Port to Turkish Scrapyard
    Royal Navy Using 'Out of Date Equipment' and Ships - Report
    UK Royal Navy Warship Towed Back to Port After Two Days at Sea
    Tags:
    Type 45 Destroyer, equipment, warships, missiles, fleet, military, weapons, Type 26 warship program, British Royal Navy, UK Ministry of Defence, Europe, Britain, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Sony World Photography Awards 2017: World's Finest Images Shortlist
    Sony World Photography Awards 2017: World's Finest Images Shortlist
    Friend in Need
    Trump's Vice Grip
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok