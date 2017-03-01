'Rule, Britannia!' Red-Faced Royal Navy Has a Slight Missile Problem

Britain's Type 26 warships, which cost US$9.9 billion, are equipped with missile launchers, but unfortunately they are ill-equipped to handle them.

Construction of the first eight Type 26 warships will start in 2017, however there is the concern that the ships will be left empty. It is reported that the ammunition for the US-made MK 41 launcher is not yet in the possession of the UK military.

In November 2016, it was reported that the UK's Royal Fleet will be left without an anti-ship missile due to financial reasons, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) has confirmed, leading to experts questioning how secure Britain will be without the vital weaponry.

​The MoD is used to having Harpoon missiles, however due to budgetary concerns the Navy will be forced to use its 4.5 inch gun with a range of just 17 miles.

The Royal Navy suffered a further set-back, as it was revealed that they were using naval ships "well beyond their sell-by date."

A review by leading industrialist Sir John Parker into the Royal Navy shipbuilding has blasted the UK government for creating a "vicious cycle" in which ships are being ordered too late, thus increasing the costs over the long-term.

Then further humiliation was faced, when a Type 45 destroyer had to be towed back to port, two days after setting sail.

A report by the Times newspaper claims that the MoD equipment plan appears to show no money has been allocated for missiles, and no missiles have been identified to be purchased.

However, the MoD have denied this by saying that state of the art equipment will be delivered to the warships.

"The Type 26 Frigate will be delivered with cutting edge weapons and sensors that build on the excellent operational record of the Type 23," a spokesperson for the MoD said.

"Backed by a rising defense budget and a US$178 billion equipment plan, investment in the MK 41 launcher enables the Royal Navy the option of investing in a wide range of additional capabilities at short notice and according to the threat," they added.

Sources have claimed that these Type 26 warships are essential for defense and in February 2017, Sputnik spoke to Professor Anthony Glees, an expert in politics, security and intelligence from the University of Buckingham, who discussed the fact that seven of the UK's attack submarines are out of operation.

Professor Glees said that it was extremely bad timing for Britain to demonstrate to the world that its defenses are weak.