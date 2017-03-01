General Dynamics Provides Tech Support for Kuwait, Saudi Abrams Tanks

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — General Dynamics Land Systems has received a $60.7 million US Army foreign military sales contract to provide Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Australia with technical support for their Abrams Main Battle Tanks, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

“General Dynamics Land Systems [of] Sterling Heights, Michigan was awarded a $60.7 million… foreign military sales contract (Australia, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia) for… systems technical support for the Abrams family of vehicles,” the announcement stated on Tuesday.

Work on the contract will be performed in Sterling Heights, Michigan; Killeen, Texas; Columbus, Georgia; El Paso, Texas; Germany; and the Netherlands, with an estimated completion date of February 28, 2018, the announcement added.

