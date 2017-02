© AP Photo/ Kevork Djansezian, file US Firm Wins Contract to Produce Airborne Laser Mine Detection System

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US defense firm Navistar won a $440 million foreign military sales US Army contract to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the reset and upgrade of 1,085 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

“Navistar Defense [of] Lisle, Illinois was awarded a $440 million… foreign military sales contract (UAE) for the reset and upgrade of 1,085 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected MaxxPro Excess Defense Article vehicles, the announcement stated on Tuesday.

The contract also includes the delivery of sets, kits, packages, and technical publications for the government of United Arab Emirates, the defense department explained.