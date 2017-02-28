Register
00:20 GMT +301 March 2017
Live
    Search
    The Navy aircraft carrier USS Enterprise rests at the pier as it is gutted before being official decommissioned at Naval Station Norfolk in Norfolk, Virginia, May 8, 2013, during the Department of Defense's tour deemed Navy 101

    US Navy Struggles to Dispose of First Nuclear Aircraft Carrier

    © AFP 2016/ JIM WATSON
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    888751

    Decommissioning the USS Enterprise after 55 years of operation will not include commercial recycling, as was previously planned. The service has yet to pin down an appropriate plan to dismantle America’s first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier.

    The Navy is scrapping previous plans to put non-nuclear elements of the retired carrier into commercial recycling programs. The Navy retired the ship on February 3, and moved to cancel a request for a proposal to conduct a commercial recycling program, according to a statement. 

    “The Navy has identified that it requires more information to determine the approach for the disposal of CVN 65 [the USS Enterprise], including the reactor plans,” according to Navy spokesman William Couch. The next approach has not been identified, but will be, according to Couch, “more technically executable, environmentally responsible,” and “an effective utilization of Navy resources.”

    F-35
    © Flickr/ Forsvarsdepartementet
    US Navy's First F-35 Squadron to Be Deployed Aboard Aircraft Carrier in 2021

    In the meantime, the carrier will stay at the the Newport News shipbuilding yard in Virginia until August 2017. After the carrier completes “inactivation availability,” the Enterprise is intended to enter another storage facility. The Navy has not disclosed its plans for temporary or permanent storage of the legacy vessel. 

    There are a few options the service has regarding what can be done with the eight reactors on the Enterprise, according to Navy Sea Systems Command. It can choose to dismantle the reactors altogether, or search for ways that the power generators could be repurposed. 

    Helicopters fly from the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt
    © REUTERS/ U.S. Navy
    US Navy Sends Aircraft Carrier 'Theodore Roosevelt' to Yemen

    Alternatively, the Navy may simply postpone the decision of what to do with the reactors. This option would include locking up the Enterprise in storage for a “limited number of years.” There are ports in Puget Sound, as well as Bremerton, Washington, where the Enterprise could be moored as part of an intermediate storage option. Since 2012, Navy officials have grappled with how to appropriately deconstruct the historic ship. After five years there has been little progress. Sending the ship to Puget Sound, for example, would interfere with ongoing shipbuilding projects, the Virginian-Pilot reported. The Navy had solicited offers from contractors to commercially repurpose certain components of the ship but even this strategy has been abandoned. 

    The key aspects to decommissioning the vessel are the cost and the environmental impact. “Given the complexities of the issues involved in recycling CVN 65, the Navy remains committed to a fully open and public process for conducting the first-ever disposal of a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier,” Couch said. 

    The Navy plans to meet with community groups to “ensure the Navy has the opportunity to understand public concerns with the alternatives.” 

    Related:

    Under Fire: US Navy Seeks Much-Needed Aircraft Carrier Improvements
    Money Issues Could Force US Navy To Shut Down Two Carrier Air Wings
    US Navy Engineer Guilty of Attempting to Pass Carrier Schematics to Egypt
    Floating Money Pit: US Navy’s Long-Delayed Carrier Slated for April Delivery
    US Navy Carrier Drone Snagged by Delays, Indecision on Features
    Tags:
    aircraft carrier, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      richatstructure
      Simple. Just sink it off the coast of Fukushima. Can't make it any worse. /sarc
    • Reply
      American Socialist
      if no one noticed.. the Navy would have just disposed of it in a landfill.
      they filed plans for recycling for good PR and to convince the public the Navy is a law abiding, environmental friendly agency.... NOT! they didn't think anyone would have noticed the cancellation and change of plans.
    • Reply
      avatar
      OUTLANDER88
      Remove the nuclear reactor and add a conventional propulsion system. Modify the interior for better living spaces (including hanger bay), and remove the tower and assemble a smaller one. Lock the aircraft elevators systems. Make the ship into an ocean research vessel, plus have the NAVY team up with the FAA and make the C-130 its prime aircraft. The Enterprise can be converted into a more peaceful ship, meaning it can be use to bridge nations for better relations, like with China and Russian. Catamaran and trimaran aircraft carriers *** flight deck ships with longer runways *** can be the future peace bridging ships of tomorrow.

      Note: light weight concrete floats, like adding foam into a soda can, so down below deck spaces can be filled with light weight concrete (I have always wondered about that): Oil rig platform columns/base foundation --- ????.

      Note 2: Nano Flowcell is a small company that came out with a power system that uses the salt water to power its vehicle. So maybe them down below decks can be use to setup that type of a battery system. And I have had my eye on salt water battery system as well.
    • Reply
      support
      Thanks for your excellent an dnoble idea but unfortunately steel is not forgiving and fatigues over time just like people only worse. People age in increments while steel waits until the optimum opportunity to fracture and crack so that ti can do the most damage lol!

      This works in many ways but mostly determining steel's fatigue rate comes down to the behaviour of the carbon component of steel which actually migrats over time out of steel and into the atmosphere with age while still bonded to molecules of iron and what are known as "doping" components like molybdenum, manganese. etc. Th is known as solw-acting decarburization.

      This all happens in addition to oxidative processes which are a function of entrapped sulfur from the manufacturing process forming over time sulfurica acid which in turn facilitates the oxidation process of iron components.

      While a ship's hull can be berthed at a dock for many more decades after its service life on the high seas eventually even that hull must go.

      Seeing as this vessel was constructed long before asbestos regulations were passed, I believe the asbestos content issues are the fly in the ointment. I also think that is the issue respecting re-purposing the nuclear thus essentialy steam power plant on board too. While the asbestos on board was encased and sealed when the Enterprise was in service, tearing this vessel down for re-purposing will be a profoundly expensive proposition.

      The ABS (American Bureau of Ships) and the IMO (international Maritime Organisation) will never re-certify this hull for seagoing re-purposing in either event. The vessel is too old and is essentiallt the world's largest floating nuclear asbestos sandwich.

      Russia had a similar problem in the 1990's. I wonder how they dealt with it. This is a problem for which plasma gasification was designed though never on this scale before but there are megatonnes of nuclear waste which also need to be disposed of worldwide so maybe a plasma gasification unit this size could pay for itself fairly rapidly.

      This is something new to play with using my ten-key papertape calculator & reference books over the coming weekend. Thank you, Sputnik News!
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Everybody Dance Now! Rio de Janeiro’s 2017 Carnival
    Everybody Dance Now! Rio de Janeiro's 2017 Carnival
    Never Enough
    Never Enough
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok