Trump's Proposed US Military Spending Increase 'Reckless Waste' - Senator Wyden

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump’s $54 billion defense spending increase is an irresponsible budget allocation, Senator Ron Wyden, ranking member of the Senate Finance Committee, said on Tuesday.
$54 billion (with a B) more when defense spending already makes up half of our budget is a reckless waste pic.twitter.com/BLJeDSYq8t— Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) 28 февраля 2017 г.
Wyden noted the Department of Defense cannot be audited, and claimed the budget increase would benefit defense contractors.
On Monday, the Office of Management and Budget announced that Trump’s budget proposal would boost military and security spending by $54 billion with a corresponding reduction in all other discretionary spendings.
They should change its name back to the WAR DEPARTMENT.