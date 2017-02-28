Register
    Members of the US Army 1st Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, unload heavy combat equipment including Bradley Fighting Vehicles at the railway station near the Rukla military base in Lithuania, on October 4, 2014

    Trump Wants More - US Has More Weapons, Spends More Cash But It’s Not Enough

    © AFP 2016/ PETRAS MALUKAS
    Military & Intelligence
    US President Donald Trump has declared that he will introduce a $54-billion military spending increase for an enormous fighting force that, in the words of former President Barack Obama, is the result of spending “more on our military than the next eight nations combined."

    A general view shows the northern Syrian town of al-Bab, Syria February 2, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
    Russian-US Military Cooperation Only Way to Defeat Terrorism - MP
    Politifact took a close look at the former President's statement and found his words to be mostly true, depending on how the count is arranged. For example, the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), a London-based think tank that tracks military spending, has determined that the US spent about $581 billion on its military in 2014, which is in fact more than the military budgets of the eight next countries combined, with a total of $531.9 billion.

    A different calculation, however, by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), returned a much larger number, some $610 billion in US military expenditures over the course of a single year. SIPRI's method of calculation found that the US spends as much as the next seven nations combined, with Japan, at number nine, making the difference.

    Despite that Obama used the budget figure to mark the strength of the US military and fend off speculation that America was "getting weaker," Politifact pointed out that military spending in fact shrank during Obama's Presidency. Since 2011, military expenses dropped for four years in a row, by a total of 15 percent. The report outlined two primary reasons for this: one being the partial withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan and Iraq, and the second a result of sequestration, the automatic, across-the-board cuts originally designed to force bipartisan negotiations in Congress.

    F-18
    © Flickr/ Carlos Menendez San Juan
    US Navy Aims to Upgrade Wing Structure of F-18s to Advance Jets' Service Life
    Trump and his cabinet seek to spike military spending, according to a  Monday announcement by the White House. Trump's plan involves providing an additional $54 billion to the largest military force on Earth, at the expense of other federal agencies. Details are scarce. Media speculation offers that Trump could cut funding for the Environmental Protection Agency, but BBC analyst Anthony Zurcher observed that the EPA has a budget of some $8 billion, barely a drop in the military bucket. Zurcher said that the US State Department, with its $50-billion budget, is a "fatter target" for cuts.

    "We have to start winning wars again," the New York times cited Trump declaring. "When I was young, in high school and college," the President stated, "people used to say we never lost a war. We need to win or don't fight it all. It's a mess like you have never seen before."

    But to win a war, as it has been opined, one must start a war. Is Trump, or are members of his cabinet, planning on waging war with someone? Speculation is rampant.

    "Mr Trump's proposal would return the US closer to wartime spending," the BBC article said.

    Between malfunctioning ships and planes, and a barely-effective bombing campaign in Syria prior to 2015, will a mere increase in cash solve the problems that riddle the vast enterprise of the US military?

    According to Office of Management and Budget director Mick Mulvaney, the White House pledged to have a budget for Congress to examine by March 16, with a final budget completed by the "first part of May."

