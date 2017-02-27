Register
    Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar

    India Announces Development of Long-Range Airborne Warning Control System

    India is planning to develop its own long-range airborne early warning and control system (AEW&C) in six years in order to fill the gaps in its aerial surveillance not covered by the recently developed Indian Netra system, Indian Defense Minister Manohar Parrikar said Monday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The long-range AEW&C with a 360-degree coverage, similar to Israeli Phalcon system, will be developed by 2023 in order for the system to be "totally functional," Parrikar told the Hindu newspaper.

    The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), a military research and development agency of India, is currently implementing several programs aimed at initial development of two airborne warning and control systems (AWACS), and then that of another four, the minister added.

    "As the AWACS is much heavier, it needs a bigger aircraft. They would be based on an Airbus A-330. It has already been short-listed through a global process," Parrikar said.

    The Indian Air Force (IAF) has 14 Russian Il-76 transport planes, with three Israeli Phalcon AEW&C mounted on them.

    India is currently in negotiation process with Israel to obtain two more Phalcon systems for the Il-76s, according to the newspaper.

