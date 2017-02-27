Europe Should Contribute More to NATO Defense Spending - Hungarian FM

© REUTERS/ Ints Kalnins Moscow Poses No Threat to NATO Countries - Hungarian Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Szijjarto added that Hungary respected and understood the position of the United States, which has recently stressed that it would like its European partners to increase their contributions to the alliance

"The question is whether Europeans have to do more to contribute to NATO… yes, of course, we do," the minister said.

According to the minister, Hungary would not be proposing any compromise amount for the defense spending minimum for NATO members, which is currently set to the 2 percent of the GDP.

Szijjarto said that Hungary agreed with US President Donald Trump that NATO could have been more successful in combating terrorism.

On February 20, US Vice President Mike Pence said that the United States was expecting Europe to fulfill their promises on defense just like Washington was doing and that "the patience of the American people will not endure forever."

Only five NATO countries, including the United States, currently meet the 2 percent of GDP defense budget requirement.