Trump Wants to Boost Defense Spending in New Budget

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Trump plans to start the new fiscal year with a boost to the Defense Department's budget mainly at the expense of money available to the Environmental Protection Agency and the State Department, The New York Times newspaper reported on Sunday, citing senior administration officials.

The Social Security program for retirement benefits, Medicare and Medicaid will be largely spared, while the remaining social spending articles may face cuts.

Earlier this month, Trump pledged to launch one of the "greatest military buildups in American history" by upgrading both defensive and offensive capabilities.

The United States is already NATO's top military spender, allocating over 3.6 percent of its GDP on defense in 2016.