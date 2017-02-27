US Seeks to Resume Major Military Exercises With Egypt - US Central Command Head

"It is my goal to get that exercise back on track and try to re-establish that as another key part of our military relationship," Votel was quoted as saying by the New York Times newspaper.
The statement came after Votel's meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi and the country's senior military officials.
In March 2015, Obama ordered to resume military exports to Egypt to help fight rising terrorism in the region, including Daesh (outlawed in Russia), and encourage reforms in the country. In July, the United States sent eight F-16 fighter planes to Egypt. In addition, the White House earlier agreed to grant Egypt annual financial assistance amounting to $1.3 billion.
In April 2016, the US administration decided to resume full arms deliveries and to continue financial military support.
All comments
Show new comments (0)