Russian Observers to Begin Spanish Military Activity Inspection on Monday

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian experts will carry out military activity assessments in several regions of Spain under the Vienna Document on Confidence- and Security-Building Measures between February 27 and March 2, the head of Russia's Nuclear Risk Reduction Center said Monday.

"A group of Russian experts plans to inspect a designated region of Spain as part of the 2011 Vienna Document in the period between February 27 and March 2," Sergei Ryzhkov said.

The designated territory has an area of some 18,000 square kilometers (7,000 square miles).

Russian experts will visit training grounds and ranges, receive briefings on military activities, formations and units in the specified area, as well as attending military exercises taking place in northwest Spain, he added.

The Vienna Document is aimed at confidence and security building in Europe and envisages Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) member states providing each other with information on their armed forces, defense planning and military budget details, as well as exchanging military observers and carrying out inspections.