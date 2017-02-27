Register
08:54 GMT +327 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Spanish Navy Marines take position during a military exercise on the Garrucha beach near Almeria, Spain, Tuesday, Oct.21, 2014. NATO warships are exercising in the Mediterranean Sea and Atlantic Ocean as part of a NATO Response Force training to test its crisis response capabilities with over 23 warships

    Russian Observers to Begin Spanish Military Activity Inspection on Monday

    © AP Photo/ Daniel Tejedor
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 13911

    Russian experts will carry out military activity assessments in several regions of Spain, the head of Russia's Nuclear Risk Reduction Center said Monday.

    Spanish Leopard 2 tank going into position
    © Flickr/ Gonzalo Alonso
    Crawling Toward Russia: Spain to Send Tanks, Armored Vehicles, Troops to Latvia
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian experts will carry out military activity assessments in several regions of Spain under the Vienna Document on Confidence- and Security-Building Measures between February 27 and March 2, the head of Russia's Nuclear Risk Reduction Center said Monday.

    "A group of Russian experts plans to inspect a designated region of Spain as part of the 2011 Vienna Document in the period between February 27 and March 2," Sergei Ryzhkov said.

    The designated territory has an area of some 18,000 square kilometers (7,000 square miles).

    Russian experts will visit training grounds and ranges, receive briefings on military activities, formations and units in the specified area, as well as attending military exercises taking place in northwest Spain, he added.

    The Vienna Document is aimed at confidence and security building in Europe and envisages Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) member states providing each other with information on their armed forces, defense planning and military budget details, as well as exchanging military observers and carrying out inspections.

    Related:

    Russian Programmer to Be Detained Until Spain Court Decides on Extradition to US
    Russian Programmer, Arrested in Spain, Suspected of Creating Banking Trojan
    Russian Programmer Detained in Spain Suspected of Bank Fraud - Spanish Police
    Russian Programmer Detained in Spain at FBI’s Request - Reports
    Tags:
    inspection, military, Spain, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Meet the Stunning Crimean Ladies Competing in Sevastopol Beauty Pageant
    Meet the Stunning Crimean Ladies Competing in Sevastopol Beauty Pageant
    Before and After
    Before and After
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok