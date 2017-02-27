Register
05:52 GMT +327 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning

    Arms Race 2.0? US, China Ramp Up Fleets, Blame Each Other

    © Photo: Wikipedia/Voice of America
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    429210

    Since US President Donald Trump took office in January, both China and the US have kicked off a massive naval buildup, and both cite fears of the other’s increasing maritime military power as the reason. Are we to see another arms race between the rival powers?

    The Enterprise Carrier Strike Group transits the Atlantic Ocean
    © Flickr/ Official U.S. Navy Imagery
    To Rule the Waves: US Eyes Large-Scale Navy Revamp Plan
    According to media reports, China is about to secure a massive funding increase for its Navy, as it seeks to balance the US threat on sea (in South China Sea, mostly, of course). This is exactly what the US Navy under Trump is about do with its plan to achieve a goal of amassing 350 ships to counter China's maritime renovation.

    "It's opportunity in crisis," a diplomat from an unnamed Asian country told  The Wire in Beijing. "China fears Trump will turn on them eventually, as he's so unpredictable, and it's getting ready."

    While it is almost impossible to get reliable figures on how much China actually spends on its fleet, the official figure of overall military expenses of $139 billion is widely believed to be an understatement.

    "We don't how much they spend on the navy, but simply extrapolating from the quantity and the quality of things that are coming out of their shipyards, it's pretty amazing," says Richard Bitzinger, senior fellow and coordinator of the Military Transformations Programme at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore.

    According to official state media, in 2016 China commissioned 18 ships, including missile destroyers, corvettes and guided missile frigates. According to The Wire, China put a new piece of military tech into service every week.

    Xu Guangyu, a retired major general and a senior adviser to the government-run China Arms Control and Disarmament Association, says China watches US maritime growth with caution.

    "It's like a marathon and we're falling behind. We need to step on the gas," Xu said.

    Iranian Navy boats take part in maneuvers during the Velayat-90 navy exercises in the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran (File)
    © AFP 2016/ EBRAHIM NOROOZI / JAMEJAM ONLINE
    Iranian Navy Begins Active Phase of Major Drills in Indian Ocean
    In 2016, China reported a 7.6% increase in its defense budget, and that was a surprise to everyone, as China had reported two-digit growth numbers since 2010. Still, it falls a long way behind the US, with 10 American aircraft carriers compared to the single Chinese Liaoning (a brother of Russia's Admiral Kuznetsov Kiev-class (Project 1143) carrier).

    In the meantime, the US will have to spend $25 billion a year to reach its goal of 355 ships in 30 years, as ordered by Trump, according to analysis from the Congressional Budget Office cited by DoDbuzz.com.

    In recent weeks, at least three serious reports have been published, analyzing the prospects of the US Navy's future. One of them, by prominent Congressional specialist in naval affairs Ronald O'Rourke and reported earlier by Sputnik, directly cites Chinese naval buildup as a key threat to US maritime power.

    In his paper, O'Rourke highlights the ongoing modernization of China's navy and Russia's increasing maritime activities in the Mediterranean and the Atlantic as reasons for increasing the number of US combat ships.

    The Congressional Budget Office report points out that the Navy would need to spend $566 billion to build a fleet of 308 ships, up from the current 274. The service can expect to spend much more to reach the new goal of 355 ships announced in December. The report outline a couple of cheating tactics that could be implemented to achieve the goal in terms of quantity, with omission of quality. One of those tactics is extending the ships' life through modernization. Keeping older ships afloat longer will allow the Navy to decommission fewer ships, allowing numbers to be built up faster.

    "The Navy could also build ships faster than assumed in this illustration…" the report's authors wrote. "But it might not provide the Navy the capabilities that advocates of a larger fleet have in mind."

    The chances look good that we are about to see a new arms race, similar to that of late 20th century between the US and the USSR.

    However, a not-so-old proverb says, "If you want to ruin a small state, give it a battleship" (and you can replace "battleship" with "carrier" in 20th century). With naval buildups like these, it could even apply to bigger states.

    Related:

    Trump Pick Bilden Withdraws From Navy Secretary Nomination
    Indian Navy Pushes HAL for Unmanned Helicopters to Keep an Eye on China
    Indian Navy Inks Deal for 31 Hi-Tech Surface Surveillance Radars
    Indian Navy Saves Its Massively Damaged Guided Missile Frigate Betwa
    Tags:
    arms race, military power, naval buildup, Navy, Liaoning, Admiral Kuznetsov, Chinese Navy, US Navy, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      American Socialist
      America's Defense Budget is equal to the next 6 countries underneath America in terms of capability and budget, COMBINED!

      TiP: Russia & China should team up to design & build a new Carrier to compete against America's currently owned 10 Carriers.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Darrell R
      The US insistence on building up a military presence off the coast of China, is one way to encourage China to build up its naval capabilities.

      It would be foolish to go to war with China over the China Sea. It is hard to predict where this will go, but China will surely do what it must to ensure it's own security.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Meet the Stunning Crimean Ladies Competing in Sevastopol Beauty Pageant
    Meet the Stunning Crimean Ladies Competing in Sevastopol Beauty Pageant
    Before and After
    Before and After
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok