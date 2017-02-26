Sochi 2017 Winter Military World Games Praised as 'Best in History'

© Sputnik/ Alexander Vilf CISM Chooses Russia for Military Games Without Considering Western Sanctions - Council Head

SOCHI (Sputnik) — The third CISM Winter Military World Games are being held in the Russian city of Sochi on February 22-28.

The sports program includes seven disciplines, including ski mountaineering, sport climbing, cross country skiing, alpine skiing, biathlon, short track speed skating and ski orienteering. Teams from over 40 countries are taking part in the competition.

"Judging by organization and sport venues these [Sochi 2017] Games are the best in the history of all Military Games," Alshino said.

On Sunday, Alshino visited the final round of women team ski sprint, where Russian athletes won gold medals, leaving behind teams from Switzerland and France.