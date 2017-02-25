CIA Freezes Rebel Aid in 'Recognition of How Inept' Syrian Opposition Has Been

"I think what we are really seeing is the recognition of how inept these opposition forces have been," he said.
Johnson referred to the FSA as a virtually "non-existent organization," saying that it has never really been "an effective military force in the battlefield" and has largely served as "a propaganda tool" to justify the agenda the United States and its allies pursued in Syria.
"Hardly any fight has been carried out by them," he added, referring to the FSA.
Johnson said that the CIA was supposed to be providing support to "non-sectarian forces."
"But the reality has been for over four years the forces actually doing the fighting against the government of Bashar al-Assad and his army have been radical Islamists. So the United States in a de facto manner has actually been supplying weapons and training to individuals that are at a minimum aligned with radical Islam if not fighting alongside or being members of radical Islamic groups," he said.
Johnson further described Washington's policy in Syria as "chaotic."
"The United States has really been pursuing a fool's mission" in the war-torn Arab country, he said. "We ended up supporting terrorists."
Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)