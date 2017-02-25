Russia to Make Sure Sochi Military World Games Held at Highest Standard - Shoigu

© RIA Novosti. Mikhail Mokrushin Russia Wins 11 Medals, Including 6 Golds, on First Day of Military World Games

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The third CISM Winter Military World Games are being held in Sochi on February 22-28. The sports program includes seven disciplines, including ski mountaineering, sport climbing, cross country skiing, alpine skiing, biathlon, short track speed skating and ski orienteering.

"Russia is hosting the Games for the first time, but Sochi has everything it needs to host such games successfully – developed infrastructure, rich experience that we acquired at the Winter Olympics in 2014. I am convinced we deserve the right to host the Winter Military World Games and we will make sure they are held at the highest standard," Shoigu said.

According to the minister, more than a thousand athletes from 26 countries arrived in Sochi to compete in seven various sports for 44 awards.

"By hosting the Games and their participants we show everyone that we are open for cooperation, we are prepared to prove in practice that sports is beyond politics and to follow the motto of the International Military Sports Council ‘Friendship through Sport’. I am convinced that the third Winter Military World Games will contribute to the development of our relations with the colleagues from other countries," Shoigu added.

The minister also pointed out that the Games were "a perfect opportunity for the military of different countries to compete in sports rather than on battlefield".

A dozen contests in the framework of the 2017 International Army Games (IAG), traditionally held in Russia, will be hosted by Azerbaijan, China and Kazakhstan, Shoigu added.

"This year we have a number of countries, which have suggested hosting the International Army Games… in their territories. This year six competitions will take place in China, one in Azerbaijan and several others in Kazakhstan," Shoigu said in an interview with Match TV broadcaster.

The defense minister added that the Games were becoming more popular and stressed that he expected more countries to participate in the competition in 2017 than in previous years.

The IAG 2017 competitions are planned to be held on July 29 — August 12. Last year's event, hosted by Russia and Kazakhstan, featured competitions in 23 disciplines and involved teams from 19 countries. A number of countries have expressed interest in joining the games this year with several new disciplines expected to be introduced.