Russian Strategic Missile Forces Get Unique Training Simulator for Yars ICBM

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The RS-24 Yars (NATO reporting name SS-27 Mod 2) carries ICBMs with multiple independently targetable nuclear warheads and has a range of 6,800 miles.

"The training simulator will teach military personnel how to use advanced communication systems of the Yars missile system," the Defense Ministry’s press office announced.

The computer-based training simulator can recreate adverse launch conditions, including the use of radio jammers by the enemy. The equipment boasts uniquely realistic visualization capabilities and can recreate various combat situations in real time.

The RS-24 Yars was introduced into service in July 2010. It is an upgraded version of the Topol-M ballistic missile that can be fired both from a mobile launcher and silo.

Russia's Strategic Missile Forces is expected to be equipped with 108 RS-24 missile defense systems by 2020, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.