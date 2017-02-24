US Forces in S. Korea Training for ‘Real Threat’ of N. Korean Chemical Weapons

Maria Frolova What's Behind North Korean Missile Strategy

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US military forces stationed in South Korea are fully prepared if North Korea uses chemical weapons in a potential attack like the VX nerve agent, Department of Defense spokesman Jeff Davis said during a press briefing.

"While much is made of the nuclear missile threat from North Korea, its chemical weapons program is well documented and long known," Davis told reporters. "This is a very real threat and it is one we train for."

Davis noted that North Korea is not signatory to the 1997 Chemical Weapons Convention, which bans the use and storage of nerve agents like VX.

On February 13, Kim Jong-nam, half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, was killed in a Malaysian airport. The apparent cause of death was the VX nerve agent.