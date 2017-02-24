US Military Using 'Progressive' Technologies to Defeat Terrorist Drones

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — He noted the terror group use of drones "is not a game changer," adding that "this is the battlefield of the future and present, with unmanned aerial vehicles part of the fight."

"ISIS [Daesh] uses the drones for ISR [intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance] and in conjunction with their rocket strikes," Davis said. "Due to the classification, I can't say what type of technology is being used to counter ISIS [Daesh] drones, but it is 'progressive' in every sense of the word."

Davis claimed Daesh had also attempted to use drones to drop hand grenades on targets, but with little effect.

The US military has stated it is keen on developing and fielding counter-drone technologies. In February, the Defense Department awarded the Syracuse Research Corporation a classified contract for drone defeat technology.

The Syracuse Research Corporation platform includes enhanced radar for air surveillance to detect small drones, has electronic sensing equipment to determine how the drone communicates and the location of the operator.

The counter-drone system can jam a drone's communication links, forcing it to return to its base or make an emergency landing.