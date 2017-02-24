Register
24 February 2017
    NATO troops at a range in Estonia participating in the Saber Strike-2016 exercises, June 2016.

    Estonia to Make NATO Battalion 'Feel at Home' - Commander-in-Chief

    © Sputnik/ Sergey Stepanov
    Military & Intelligence
    16003

    Estonia hopes to make NATO forces "feel at home" while being deployed to the country in the near future, Estonian army Commander-in-Chief Riho Terras said Friday.

    A German army soldier prepares to unload Marder infantry fighting vehicles at the railway station in Sestokai, Lithuania, February 24, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Ints Kalnins
    'Stop These Madmen': Germans Blast NATO Muscle-Flexing in the Baltics
    TALLINN (Sputnik) — NATO troops are expected to start arriving to the Baltic state in April as part of NATO's drive to boost presence in Eastern Europe.

    "We want our allies to feel at home in Estonia. The Estonian government has carried out the necessary preparations for this. We have built barracks and expanded training ranges. But it is most important for Estonian people to accept our allies, as this is the way to get closer to the aim for the sake of which Estonia is in NATO and NATO is in Estonia. This aim is for us to have better defense," Terras said in a speech marking the country's 99th anniversary of independence.

    German Bundeswehr soldiers (File)
    © AP Photo/ Matthias Schrader
    Germany to Increase NATO Commitment, Up Troop Size to Almost 200,000

    The general emphasized the close relationship between Estonian forces and their counterparts from other NATO members, recalling that Estonian troops served alongside UK troops in Afghanistan, as well as alongside French troops in the Central African Republic and Danish troops in Balkan peacekeeping missions.

    NATO decided to deploy additional troops to the Baltics during July's summit in Warsaw. Allies agreed to deploy four multinational battalions to Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. Over a dozen NATO will contribute troops to the mission. Denmark and France will contribute to the 1,200-strong UK-led battalion in Estonia. Earlier this month, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the battalions will become active in June.

    NATO has been boosting its military presence in Europe, particularly in Eastern European states, since the outbreak of the Ukrainian crisis, citing Russia's alleged interference in that conflict as justification for the move.

      Robert Klimenko
      How surprised this commander in chief will be when the normal every day people of Estonia shows their contempt about foreign troops on their home ground. The politicians are the same all over, they are disconnected to the real world.
