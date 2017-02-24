US-Led Coalition Conducts 6 Strikes Against Daesh Near Mosul - Joint Task Force

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The strikes near Mosul also engaged five Daesh tactical units, damaged 18 supply routes and six tunnels and suppressed 33 mortar teams and a tactical unit.

"Near Mosul, six strikes…destroyed eight mortar systems, six fighting positions, three vehicles, three weapons caches, two supply caches, two VBIEDs, two VBIED facilities, an ISIS-held building, a rocket-propelled grenade system, an anti-air artillery system, a light machine gun, an explosives factory, a UAV factory, and an armoring factory," the release stated on Friday.

Two additional strikes in Iraq engaged an Daesh tactical unit near Rawah and destroyed a drone launch site and a VBIED near Sinjar.

In Syria, 28 coalition strikes consisting of 36 engagements targeted Daesh, outlawed in Russia and many countries, near Abu Kamal, al-Bab, al Shadaddi, Deir ez-Zor, Palmyra and Raqqa. The strikes engaged Daesh tactical units, destroyed oil assets, fighting positions, vehicles, buildings, a tank, and a weapons storage facility.

The 17 strikes near Raqqa engaged tactical units and destroyed a fighting position staging area, pump jacks, a tactical vehicle and a command and control node.

The US-led coalition of 68 nations is conducting airstrikes against Daesh in Syria and Iraq. The strikes Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council.