Register
17:12 GMT +324 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Shiite fighters from the Popular Mobilization Forces arrive in an area south of Mosul

    US-Led Coalition Conducts 6 Strikes Against Daesh Near Mosul - Joint Task Force

    © AFP 2016/ AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 7210

    The US-led coalition conducted 36 strikes consisting of 120 engagements against the Daesh terror group in Iraq and Syria on Thursday, including six airstrikes near Mosul, Operation Inherent Resolve said in a press release.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The strikes near Mosul also engaged five Daesh tactical units, damaged 18 supply routes and six tunnels and suppressed 33 mortar teams and a tactical unit.

    Turkish forces and members of the Free Syrian Army are seen at the al Baza'a village on the outskirts of al-Bab town in Syria
    © REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
    Turkey-Backed Syrian Rebels Fully Control Al-Bab

    "Near Mosul, six strikes…destroyed eight mortar systems, six fighting positions, three vehicles, three weapons caches, two supply caches, two VBIEDs, two VBIED facilities, an ISIS-held building, a rocket-propelled grenade system, an anti-air artillery system, a light machine gun, an explosives factory, a UAV factory, and an armoring factory," the release stated on Friday.

    Aerial image of a neighborhood damaged by Turkish airstrikes in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab, in Aleppo province, Syria (File)
    © AP Photo/ Aamaq News Agency
    Death Toll From Al-Bab Explosion Climbs to 60
    Two additional strikes in Iraq engaged an Daesh tactical unit near Rawah and destroyed a drone launch site and a VBIED near Sinjar.

    In Syria, 28 coalition strikes consisting of 36 engagements targeted Daesh, outlawed in Russia and many countries, near Abu Kamal, al-Bab, al Shadaddi, Deir ez-Zor, Palmyra and Raqqa. The strikes engaged Daesh tactical units, destroyed oil assets, fighting positions, vehicles, buildings, a tank, and a weapons storage facility.

    The 17 strikes near Raqqa engaged tactical units and destroyed a fighting position staging area, pump jacks, a tactical vehicle and a command and control node.

    The US-led coalition of 68 nations is conducting airstrikes against Daesh in Syria and Iraq. The strikes Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council.

    Tags:
    anti-Daesh coalition, Daesh, Palmyra, Deir Ez-Zor, al-Bab, Raqqa, Iraq, Mosul
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Before and After
    Before and After
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok