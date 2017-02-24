Turkish Troops to Withdraw From Syria Once Daesh Wiped Put - Erdogan's Aide

© REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi Damascus Hopes to Resolve Issue of Turkish Troops' Presence in Syria Politically

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Thursday Turkish Defense Minister Fikri Isik said that nearly all of al-Bab is under control of the Turkey-supported Syrian opposition.

"[Turkey] does not want to gain any control on Syria. It wants to finish up with… Islamic State [Daesh] militants. It wants to wipe them out. This is nothing to do with Syria, we do not want to remain in Syria. When we finish off Daesh, if the area is probably secured and we know that they will never come back, Turkey will not remain in that country," Ilnur Cevik said.

The Turkish Armed Forces started the operation Euphrates Shield against Daesh on August 24, 2016. Together with the Syrian opposition Turkey drove Daesh militants out of the city of Jarabulus in the north of Syria and has been trying to liberate al-Bab located 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) south of the Turkish border.