Commander of Russian Carrier Looks Forward to Ka-52 Helicopters

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Сapt. 1st Rank Sergey Artamonov, the commander of the Russian Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier, said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that he was looking forward to the introduction of Kamov Ka-52 Alligator helicopters into service.
"In this long-distance campaign our MiG-29 jet fighters were first used in battle conditions, used to strike targets on the ground. In this campaign, we have tested the latest ship-based Ka-52 helicopter, which proved its value, especially in terms of the defense of the ship… We are looking forward to its adoption by the armed forces," Artamonov said.
The Ka-52 Alligator is a highly maneuverable reconnaissance and combat helicopter, equipped with powerful offensive weapons, suitable for take-off and landing in hot climates and mountainous terrains and easy to service.
