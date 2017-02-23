Commander of Russian Carrier Looks Forward to Ka-52 Helicopters

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Сapt. 1st Rank Sergey Artamonov, the commander of the Russian Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier, said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that he was looking forward to the introduction of Kamov Ka-52 Alligator helicopters into service.

"In this long-distance campaign our MiG-29 jet fighters were first used in battle conditions, used to strike targets on the ground. In this campaign, we have tested the latest ship-based Ka-52 helicopter, which proved its value, especially in terms of the defense of the ship… We are looking forward to its adoption by the armed forces," Artamonov said.

Since November 8, 2016, Russia's naval group, consisting of the Admiral Kuznetsov, the Pyotr Veliky battle cruiser, the Severomorsk and the Admiral Kulakov anti-submarine destroyer, support vessels, and over 40 aircraft had participated in counterterrorism operations in Syria. In early February, the group returned to Russia.

The Ka-52 Alligator is a highly maneuverable reconnaissance and combat helicopter, equipped with powerful offensive weapons, suitable for take-off and landing in hot climates and mountainous terrains and easy to service.