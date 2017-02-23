Register
19:57 GMT +323 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Ka-52 Alligator helicopters during tactical flight training. (File)

    Commander of Russian Carrier Looks Forward to Ka-52 Helicopters

    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Ankov
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 30040

    Сapt. 1st Rank Sergey Artamonov, the commander of the Russian Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier, stated that he was looking forward to the introduction of Kamov Ka-52 Alligator helicopters into service.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Сapt. 1st Rank Sergey Artamonov, the commander of the Russian Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier, said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that he was looking forward to the introduction of Kamov Ka-52 Alligator helicopters into service.

    "In this long-distance campaign our MiG-29 jet fighters were first used in battle conditions, used to strike targets on the ground. In this campaign, we have tested the latest ship-based Ka-52 helicopter, which proved its value, especially in terms of the defense of the ship… We are looking forward to its adoption by the armed forces," Artamonov said.

    Ka-52
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    First Ka-52 Tests for Foreign Buyers Underway - Russian Helicopters
    Since November 8, 2016, Russia's naval group, consisting of the Admiral Kuznetsov, the Pyotr Veliky battle cruiser, the Severomorsk and the Admiral Kulakov anti-submarine destroyer, support vessels, and over 40 aircraft had participated in counterterrorism operations in Syria. In early February, the group returned to Russia.

    The Ka-52 Alligator is a highly maneuverable reconnaissance and combat helicopter, equipped with powerful offensive weapons, suitable for take-off and landing in hot climates and mountainous terrains and easy to service.

    Related:

    First Ka-52 Tests for Foreign Buyers Underway - Russian Helicopters
    Get to the Choppa!!! Russia's New Squadron of Lethal Ka-52 Alligator Gunships
    Russia to Churn Out First Batch of Ka-52 Choppers for Foreign Customers in 2017
    Russian Motorized Infantry Practices Defense Tactics, Calls in Ka-52 Helicopters
    Tags:
    Ka-52, Vladimir Putin, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Defenders of the Fatherland: Celebrating Russia's Military Might
    Defenders of the Fatherland: Celebrating Russia's Military Might
    Before and After
    Before and After
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok