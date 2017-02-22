Register
18:10 GMT +322 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Col. Charles W. Manley, commander of the 163d Maintenance Group,163d Reconnaissance Wing, pilots a training simulator for the U.S. Air Force's MQ-1 Predator, at the March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County, Calif., in this June 25, 2008 file photo

    The Death Drones: People Working as UAV Operators 'Cease to Be Humans'

    © AP Photo/ Damian Dovarganes, FILE
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 34 0 0

    Those who work as military drone operators cannot be called humans and they are seen by many as killer robots, former US Air Force pilot Brandon Bryant told Sputnik.

    The RQ-4 Global Hawk UAV
    © Flickr/ Dysanovic
    US Air Force Narrows Field For Enlisted Drone Pilots
    In an interview with Sputnik, former US Air Force pilot Brandon Bryant focused on his country's Joint Unmanned Combat Air System project, also known as the US drone program, which is aimed to add significantly to Washington's anti-terror effort. 

    "The war against terrorism" was declared by George. W. Bush in 2001 after the 9/11 attacks. Barack Obama later extended the mandate to carry out military operations twice.

    Under President Obama, the number of US unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks increased drastically, and drones soon became a new symbol of the war on terror.

    However, the counterterrorism drone strikes left up to 116 civilians across the globe dead between 2009 and 2015, according to a report filed by the former US Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.

    Research conducted by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism found that nearly 500 civilians were killed by drones under the Obama Administration.

    Speaking to Sputnik, Brandon Bryant said that he just "stumbled into" becoming a drone operator, a job which he said he has never wanted to deal with.

    He said that after he retired as a drone operator in April 2001, and "when the military didn't want to take care of me, I decided to talk about my experiences and try to help people understand" the moral aspect of the story.

    Asked about whether he underwent special training for his drone operator mission, Bryant said "the funny thing is that they don't really prepare you to do it."

    "I mean I had training at the Creech Air Force base after eight months of intelligence school. The training was all about our simulation drone attacks on a rock in the desert, with no one preparing us to hunt down human beings for living and stalking them like prey. There is nothing in this training that prepares someone to do that," he said.

    Referring to his Predator drone operator mission, Bryant said that they usually called it "Predator-porn."

    US Predator unmanned drone armed with a missile setting off from its hangar at Bagram air base in Afghanistan. File photo
    © AFP 2016/ Bonny Schoonakker
    US Predator unmanned drone armed with a missile setting off from its hangar at Bagram air base in Afghanistan. File photo

    He said that they coined the term after they saw their top brass becoming addicted to watching the drone attacks with "lust and ecstasy" on their faces; "it was bizarre to see that reaction," Briant added.

    Touching upon his job a drone operator, Bryant specifically emphasized he currently does not take pride in what he was doing.

    "When I left and looked back at what we were doing and what was happening, it really hit me that I became someone that I didn't want to be anymore. There's no concept of honor and dignity among these people," he said, adding that they don't share the values of the US military.

    He said that dealing with journalistic sources on the matter and communicating with victims of drone strikes helped him "really open up his mind about what kind of Pandora's box they have opened" in moral and spiritual terms.

    "We have the ability to kill anyone anywhere in the world with almost a minimum of data. People taking part in the drone program actually cease to be humans because they sit in a cold dark room in front of a computer screen and a bar for hours and hunt down other people day by day," he said. 

    He added that the drone operators "dehumanize themselves" because they even don't give their enemies a chance to be seen       as human beings; they in turn see the drone operators as "killer robots or aliens", according to Bryant. 

    Bat Bot flying robot
    © Photo: Youtube/SciNews
    US Scientists Create Next-Generation Drone That Looks and Moves Like a Bat
    Last year, former US Department of State political officer Matthew Hoh told Sputnik that low US drone casualty estimates are an attempt to cover up the deaths of innocent people and the ineffectiveness of a program that has helped fuel support for al-Qaeda and Daesh throughout the Muslim world.

    Even if the drone campaign was limited in its killing of civilians, which it is not, it would still be a failed and counterproductive policy," Hoh observed.
    The White House estimate of between 64 and 116 civilians killed by drone strikes is nothing less than a deliberate lie, Hoh argued.

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    US Navy Builds Program to Facilitate Modifying Undersea Drone Missions
    US Global Hawk Drone Shadowed Chinese Jets During Training Exercise Near Taiwan
    US Awards $475Mln Contract for Special Operations Surveillance Drones
    US Global Hawk Drones to Begin Flying Over Czech Republic for Intel Gathering
    Tags:
    job, operator, concept, mission, drone, attacks, training, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Chiseled Olympian Gods of Colombia's First International Bodybuilding Contest
    Chiseled Olympian Gods of Colombia's First International Bodybuilding Contest
    Mexican Standoff
    Mexican Standoff
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok