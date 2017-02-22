Russia Modernizes 10 Types of Small Arms for Ratnik Combat System

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia modernized 10 types of small arms as part of the Russian next-generation Ratnik infantry combat system, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Land Forces Col. Gen. Oleg Salyukov told Sputnik Wednesday.

“Within the framework of the Ratnik system development, 10 types of small arms have been developed and modernized,” Salyukov said.

The Dragunov sniper rifle, the PKP Pecheneg machine gun, the VSS Vintorez sniper rifle and the AS Val assault rifle are among the modernized weapons, the official added.

The Ratnik weaponry have been under testing since February 2015, and have already been improved ergonomically and upgraded with Picatinny rail brackets among other modernized parts.

Ratnik, an infantry combat system, developed as a “future soldier” concept, includes 59 pieces of equipment, comprising firearms, body armor, optical, communication and navigation devices, as well as life support and power supply systems, according to the official developer.

The system protects nearly 90 percent of the soldier’s body, it was designed to improve the Russian Armed Forces' combat capability.