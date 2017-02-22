Russia May See Mid-East, African States Queuing for MiG-35 Fighter Jet

ABU DHABI (Sputnik) — The latest Russian advanced MiG-35 multirole fighter jets could be in demand in the Middle East and may soon be presented to a number of potential buyers from the region, Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) Deputy Director Alexei Frolkin said Wednesday.

"This jet really has a good prospects in terms of promotion at the foreign markets, including the countries of the Middle East and North Africa. Currently we are considering the possibility of conducting a presentation of its technical abilities to particular foreign buyers," Frolkin told reporters at the IDEX-2017 exhibition in the United Arab Emirates.

The MiG-35 is a multipurpose generation 4++ fighter and an advanced derivative of the original MiG-29 fighter, featuring improved combat capability and flight performance characteristics. It is capable of speeds up to 2,700 kilometers per hour (1,700 miles per hour) and a combat radius of 1,000 kilometers.

Serial purchases of the MiG-35 multirole fighter under the state arms procurement program are expected to begin in 2019, according to the President of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) Yury Slyusar.