Russia May See Mid-East, African States Queuing for MiG-35 Fighter Jet

ABU DHABI (Sputnik) — The latest Russian advanced MiG-35 multirole fighter jets could be in demand in the Middle East and may soon be presented to a number of potential buyers from the region, Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) Deputy Director Alexei Frolkin said Wednesday.
"This jet really has a good prospects in terms of promotion at the foreign markets, including the countries of the Middle East and North Africa. Currently we are considering the possibility of conducting a presentation of its technical abilities to particular foreign buyers," Frolkin told reporters at the IDEX-2017 exhibition in the United Arab Emirates.
Serial purchases of the MiG-35 multirole fighter under the state arms procurement program are expected to begin in 2019, according to the President of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) Yury Slyusar.
