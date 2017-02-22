UAE Signs $700Mln Anti-Tank Missile Contract With Russia

ABU DHABI (Sputnik) — The United Arab Emirates (UAE) signed a more than $700-million anti-tank missile delivery contract with Russia, a spokesman of the International Defense Exhibition and Conference (IDEX-2017) in Abu Dhabi told Sputnik.

"Yes, this deal is for the UAE Armed Forces. The deliveries under the transactions announced by the official IDEX representative are intended only for the UAE Armed Forces," Muhammad Badri said Wednesday.

IDEX-2017 spokesman Brig. Gen. Rashid Shamsi disclosed the contract earlier in the course of the arms fair.

The 13th biennial IDEX expo began on Sunday and will last through Thursday.