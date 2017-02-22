US Marine Corps Orders 31,000 Laptops in Computers Upgrade Program

© Photo: Pixabay US Hopes to Hold Major Bilateral Meeting on Cybersecurity With Russia

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The CDW Government Company has received a US Marine Corps contract to provide 31,000 laptops to support the Next Generation Enterprise Network (NGEN) and the Secure Operational Network Infrastructure Capability (SONIC), the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"CDW Government [of] Vernon Hills, Illinois is being awarded a $34.1 million… contract for… 31,729 general purpose laptops to support the Next Generation Enterprise Network and the Secure Operational Network Infrastructure Capability," the release stated on Tuesday.

The computers will be provided as part of the fiscal 2017 computer refresh program, the Defense Department explained.

Work on the contract will be performed in North Las Vegas in the US state of Nevada and is expected to be completed by November 2017 utilizing Marine Corps funds and will be carried out under the supervision of the Marine Corps Systems Command in Quantico, Virginia, the announcement added.