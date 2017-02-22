US Air Force to Buy Shoulder-Fired Missiles Assembled in Israel

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Air Force has ordered 21 MANPADS anti-aircraft defense kits from costing $15.5 million to be manufactured in Israel, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"ELTA North America [in] Annapolis Junction, Maryland, has been awarded a $15.5 million… [US Air Force] contract for counter-unmanned aerial systems," the announcement stated on Tuesday. "Production of the kits will be performed in Israel."

ELTA will provide the procurement, delivery, and training of the21 Man Portable Aerial Defense System (MANPADS) kits, the Defense Department said.

The delivery of the kits to continental US locations is expected to be completed by July 28, 2017," the announcement added.

Man-portable air-defense systems (MANPADS) are shoulder-launched surface-to-air missiles (SLSAMs) used against low-flying aircraft and helicopters.