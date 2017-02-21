Russia Considering Iraq's Request for New Arms Amid Anti-Daesh Fight

"Iraq's requests in the interests of all national armed forces are under consideration," Frolkin told reporters at the IDEX-2017 exhibition in the United Arab Emirates.
He noted that Russian-Iraqi military technical cooperation "is developing quite effectively."
"Russia provides considerable support and assistance to Iraq in the fight against the Daesh terrorist organization banned in Russia," Frolkin said.
Last summer, Russia supplied Iraq with a new batch of Mi-28NE "Night Hunter" military helicopters, designed to take part in operations against tanks, infantry combat vehicles and armored personnel carriers among other targets.
