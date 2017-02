MOSCOW (Sputnik) — More than 6,000 military personnel and about 1,000 units of equipment took part in counter-terrorism exercises in Russian Eastern Military District, district spokesman Alexander Gordeev said Tuesday.

"Large-scale exercises with counter-terrorism units were held in all Eastern Military District garrisons. The drills involved more than 6,000 district's servicemen and about 1,000 units of military and special equipment, including modern BTR-82A armored personnel carriers and Tigr armored vehicles," Gordeev said.

According to Gordeev, the military personnel conducted combat training tasks to improve skills in eliminating conventional terrorists.