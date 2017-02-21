Register
07:17 GMT +321 February 2017
Live
    Search
    A Ukrainian drone loaded with explosives was intercepted by pro-independence militia, a militia representative from the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) said Sunday

    Cash-Strapped Ukraine Turns to Crowd-Sourcing to Build its Drone Fleet

    © Photo: Youtube/News-Front
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    122130

    As modern armies increasingly rely on unmanned aerial vehicles, the Ukrainian Army is resorting to some unusual measures as it tries to keep up to date.

    The RQ-4 Global Hawk UAV
    © Flickr/ Dysanovic
    US Air Force Narrows Field For Enlisted Drone Pilots
    Unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones, have become a crucial part of all contemporary armies around the world. Relatively small and capable of staying in the air for a long time while providing a real-time video feed straight from the front lines, these high-tech machines are a gift to generals.

    However, after Ukraine ended up in a civil war with the people of Donetsk and Lugansk, it suddenly found itself in a very uncomfortable position, as procuring just four or five US-made RQ-4B Global Hawk drones at $130 million apiece would completely drain its military procurement budget of about $500 million. A report by Popular Mechanics explains how the Ukrainian military has tried to find a way around their budget constraints.

    By 2014, when the civil war started, the only drone the Ukraine had was a Soviet-made Tu-143 Reys unmanned aircraft. The state of the art back in 1970, the Reys (Russian for "flight") is more of a very smart cruise missile. Launched from an enormous tube container mounted atop a heavy-duty truck, it required a 700 by 700 meter landing zone. Some of them even had television cameras, but most relied on old-school film photographs that required development after landing. The Russian Army still occasionally uses these devices for target practice. Unfortunately for the Ukrainians, the Donbass militia had no trouble grounding these relics.

    ​This forced the Ukrainian military leadership to resort to commercial drones, like the DJI Phantom. However, according to Popular Mechanics, procuring these machines via conventional Ukrainian military procurement mechanisms was hardly an option.

    "To sidestep the corrupt and bureaucratic procurement process, crowdfunding initiatives like The People's Project solicited donations for hardware including consumer drones for military use," the report explains.

    Unmanned Aerial Vehicle
    © Flickr/ ackab1
    Chinese Electric Company Uses Flame-Throwing Drones to Clean Power Lines
    The people of Ukraine helped their armed forces by jointly buying two $500 DJI Phantom 2s quadcopters, a $200 Skywalker X8 flying wing and several other consumer-grade drones. Not unexpectedly, between their limited flight range and flight times barely exceeding 20 minutes, they didn't fare much better.

    In an attempt to find a solution, the Ukrainian startup company UKRSPECSYSTEMS began making their own drones out of commercial components, also relying on crowdfunding. Their first model, the PD-1 or "People's Drone — 1" (yes, they really named their drones in English), was something of a step forward, with its six-hour flight capability.

    ​But by that time, the Ukrainian military was riddled with all kinds of privately developed drones, coming from the most unexpected sources — like the Spectator, designed by students from the Kiev Polytechnic Institute. According to the official Ukrainian Defense Ministry website, some 30 different models were used at that time.

    Eventually, the US finally realized Ukraine needed drones, and it shipped about 70 RQ-11 Raven drones, the whole batch being worth about $12 million, not quite as deadly a punch to the procurement budget. However, the drones that performed well against AK-47-yielding terrorists in Afghanistan and Iraq were easily grounded by jammers. Since then, the remains of that batch has been gathering dust in storage, Popular Mechanics says.

    Independence Square in Kiev
    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Belousov
    'Deadlock': Donbass Blockade Risks Plunging Ukraine into Energy Collapse
    The Ukrainians remained without strike drones, so the military turned to the legendary Antonov design bureau, which designed some of the biggest transport planes in the world, including the monstrous An-225 Mriya that was to carry Buran, the Soviet version of the Space Shuttle, for an atmospheric launch. True to their heritage, the Antonov bureau presented a prototype drone AN-BK-1 Horlytsia ("turtle dove"), the biggest Ukrainian-made drone, in 2016. Unfortunately, the Turtle Dove has still not joined the Ukrainian Armed Forces arsenal. With luck, we'll see the Antonov drone produced en masse later this year, according to the report. The armament of the Turtle Dove is yet undisclosed, but it is likely it will carry missiles.

    So far, Ukraine's military has been relying on kamikaze drones. In 2016, a Yatagan-2 drone was presented by a company called New Energy of Ukraine. The drone, whose name translates as "scimitar," is a crude-looking plane capable of flying for 12 minutes and delivering 1 kg of explosives 3 kilometers away. By comparison, the Israeli IAI Harop suicide drone has a range of 1,000 km and can fly for up to 6 hours, delivering a 23 kg explosive charge. Harop's cost is undisclosed, but lies somewhere at "tens of thousands of dollars," while Scimitar costs $5,000.

    ​At this rate of development, perhaps it isn't naïve to expect the war to end before these Ukraine homemade machines see action.

    Related:

    Fashion Disaster: Ukraine's Foreign Minister Gets Trolled for Ill-Fitting Suit
    Lavrov, Mogherini Discuss Situation in Eastern Ukraine
    UN Reduces Humanitarian Activities in Eastern Mosul Due to Daesh Drone Attacks
    Russia Releases Drone Footage Showing Palmyra Destruction by Daesh (VIDEO)
    US Scientists Create Next-Generation Drone That Looks and Moves Like a Bat
    Tags:
    crowdfunding, UAVs, Drones, Ukrainian army, Donbass, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    IDEX 2017: Five-Day Arms Extravaganza Kicks Off in UAE
    IDEX 2017: Five-Day Arms Extravaganza Kicks Off in UAE
    Big Bad Woolf
    Big Bad Wolf
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok