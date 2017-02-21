Czech Army to Purchase 8 Israeli Radars for $116 Mln

PRAGUE (Sputnik) — The Pravo newspaper reported on Monday that the radars would be made by the Israeli state-run IAI Elta company, adding that the Czech side would pay another $84 million for 20 years of service.

The Czech Defense Ministry had considered purchasing radars from Swedish Saab company for the same amount of money, though the company had not met the tender's conditions, namely ministry's desire to do business only with the governments of the countries, participating in tender. The French company Thales dropped out of tender even earlier as its GM 200 radar had not met the set technical conditions.

According to Czech Deputy Defense Minister Daniel Kostoval, the Israeli radars were more technically advanced and already tested in the battle.