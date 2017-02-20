Register
    Indian Navy to Procure Special Operation Boats Similar to US Navy SEALs

    Indian Navy is focusing on strengthening the amphibious warfare capability. Apart from inducting amphibious warships, Indian Navy is augmenting the capability to conduct special operations in Indian Ocean Region.

    Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) lower the ensign as the ship gets under way for a routine patrol. McCain is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region
    © Flickr/ COMSEVENTHFLT
    US Navy Selects Indian Shipyard to Repair Its Vessels Operating in Indian Ocean
    New Delhi (Sputnik)- In a bid to augment the capability to conduct special operation in harbor and at sea, Indian Navy has started the process to procure Special Operation Rigid Hull Inflatable Boats (SORs) from global manufacturers. This is part of India's long desired capability to build an independent amphibious group modelled on US Marines. In a 10 pages request for information, Indian Navy has asked global manufacturers to send details of Rigid Hull Inflatable Boats that are capable to perform independent operations of long range without the need of a surface/ sub-surface or air platform. Navy requires 10 such boats capable of carrying 12 personnel including mission and craft crew or minimum payload of up to 2200 kilogram excluding fuel. Boat should have endurance of 400 Nautical at 50 knot top speed.

    "Craft should be fitted with Very High Frequency/High Frequency/SATCOM suites, High Definition Warning Set radar, ECDIS, Echo sounder and other essential navigation and communication equipment. Forward and aft mounts for the fitment of 12.7 mm caliber weapons and suitable firing positions for short tripod launched heavy weapons and such as self-homing projectiles up to 50 kg, auto Grenade Launchers, etc.," says Indian Navy document. To assist in reducing the shock during heavy sea, Indian Navy prefers carbon fiber layered Hull with a foam core and should have an outer layer of Kevlar for additional support.

    U.S. Navy Sailors participate in a medical training exercise on the deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Lassen (DDG 82) with an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter, in the South China Sea, October 28, 2015
    © REUTERS/ U.S. Navy
    Washington Sends Guided Missile Warships to Boost Ties to India - US Navy
    Indian Navy had conducted exercise with US Navy special operation forces in such boats during Malabar exercise in last two years and has been closely tracking and following exercises conducted by Rigid Hull Inflatable Boats. High-speed, high-buoyancy, extreme-weather Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat is used by US Navy's SEAL for insertion/extraction and marine interdiction operations.

    To enhance the amphibious capability, Indian Navy will also soon open commercial bids for procuring new Landing Platform Docks (LPD) amphibious warships. The four ships costs will cost approximately $ 3.7 billion and should be delivered to Indian Navy in the next 10 years.

    Currently, India's amphibious warfare capability consists of nine older tank landing ships of various sizes and capabilities. The Shardul class ships are latest ones which are hybrids of LST and LSD design. They are an evolution of the Magar class amphibious landing ships. Shardul and Magar class can carry 10 armored vehicles, 11 armored personnel carriers and more than 500 troops.

