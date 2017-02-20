Russia to Supply T-90MS Tanks to a Middle East Country

ABU DHABI (Sputnik) — Russia signed a major contract for the supply of T-90MS tanks to a country in the Middle East, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said Monday.

"Over these two years, as expected, a number of tests have been carried out in several Middle East countries. In December, a major contract was signed with one of Middle East countries. There are plans to sign another contract soon," Manturov said at the IDEX 2017 exhibition.

The T-90MS, also referred as Tagil, was first unveiled in 2011. It was proposed for the Russian Army and possible export markets, including India.

T-90MS tank is the modernized version of a T-90S main battle tank. The tank is operated by a crew of three. Its main armament includes a 125-mm cannon and a 7.62-mm antiaircraft machine gun.

In November 2016, the Indian authorities approved a deal with Russia on the purchase of 464 T-90MS tanks. India is also manufacturing T-90S tanks under license, which has been extended by Moscow earlier in the month.