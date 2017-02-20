Register
20 February 2017
    S-400 regiment enters on duty in Crimea

    Russia, Turkey Negotiating Deal on S-400 Missile Systems Purchase

    Military & Intelligence
    Russia and Turkey are currently negotiating a deal concerning purchases of S-400 Triumf missile systems, Rostec CEO Sergei Chemezov said Monday.

    "The negotiations are underway, the question of financing is being discussed right now," Chemezov said.

    In service since 2007, the S-400 Triumf (NATO codename SA-21 Growler) is an anti-aircraft and anti-missile system capable of intercepting all types of modern air weaponry, including fifth-generation warplanes, as well as ballistic and cruise missiles at a maximum range of nearly 250 miles. The complex, comprising up to eight battalions, is reported to be capable of engaging up to 80 targets.

    The mobile long-range surface-to-air missile system has been designed to intercept electronic warfare airplanes, as well as early-warning and surveillance aircraft amid aggressive electronic jamming, the defense analyst said.

    The S-400 is equipped with four types of missiles, including the very-long-range 40N6, which is said to have an operational range of 400 km (nearly 250 miles), the long-range 48N6 missiles (250 km), the medium-range 9M96E2 missiles (120 km) and the short-range 9M96E (40 km).

     

      Mikhas
      It's hard to see how Russia can finalize a sell of such important for Russi's security, state-of-the-art systems to such an unreliable, backstabbing and at times, hostile "partner". It simply makes no sense.

      This will be like Turkey's €U-membership, much talk and adjustments but never intent to happen, but a good way to keep the Turks at bay.
