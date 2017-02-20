Register
    In this photo released by the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard celebrate after launching a missile during their maneuver in an undisclosed location in Iran (File)

    Iran's Revolutionary Guards Start Military Drills With 'Advanced' Rockets

    Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) conducted the first stage of the large-scale drills called "Payambar-e Azam 11 (The Great Prophet)" with the use of the so-called advanced rockets, according to local media.

    In this photo released by the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard celebrate after launching a missile during their maneuver in an undisclosed location in Iran, Tuesday, July 3, 2012. Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards test fired several ballistic missiles on Tuesday, including a long-range variety capable of hitting U.S. bases in the region as well as Israel, Iranian media reported.THE ASSOCIATED PRESS HAS NO WAY OF INDEPENDENTLY VERIFYING THE CONTENT, LOCATION OR DATE OF THIS IMAGE.
    Iran to Stage Military Drills in Defiance of US Sanctions
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) started the first stage of its large-scale military exercises on Monday with the use of the so-called advanced rockets, local media reported.

    The large-scale drills called "Payambar-e Azam 11 (The Great Prophet)" will be conducted in two stages and will involve artillery, air defense, drone, infantry and air force units, the Tasnim news agency reported.

    The first phase of the exercises includes hitting enemy positions by "advanced and smart rockets," the media said, without proving any further details.

    A member of Iranian Corps Guards of the Islamic Revolution forces looks at a Shahab 3 missile during large-scale military parades in Tehran (File)
    Iran's Elite Corps Conduct Drills in Semnan Province Despite US Sanctions
    On Saturday, the commander of the IRGC Ground Force, Brig. Gen. Mohammad Pakpour, announced two-phase military drills to be staged in east and northeast Iran, as well as test-fires of advanced rockets in the central areas of the country, according to media reports.

    On January 29, Tehran conducted a ballistic missile test, which the United States claimed to be a violation of UN resolutions and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Shortly thereafter, the United States called on Iran to refrain from nuclear-capable missile activity. Iran has refuted the allegations that any resolution was violated.

      l.
      As soon as sanctions are lifted, here we are with demonstration of military. Nothing else to do ??
