Iran's Revolutionary Guards Start Military Drills With 'Advanced' Rockets

The large-scale drills called "Payambar-e Azam 11 (The Great Prophet)" will be conducted in two stages and will involve artillery, air defense, drone, infantry and air force units, the Tasnim news agency reported.
The first phase of the exercises includes hitting enemy positions by "advanced and smart rockets," the media said, without proving any further details.
On January 29, Tehran conducted a ballistic missile test, which the United States claimed to be a violation of UN resolutions and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Shortly thereafter, the United States called on Iran to refrain from nuclear-capable missile activity. Iran has refuted the allegations that any resolution was violated.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete As soon as sanctions are lifted, here we are with demonstration of military. Nothing else to do ??
