Russia-UAE 5th-Generation Fighter Jet to Be Developed No Earlier Than 2025

ABU DHABI (Sputnik) – The development of a Russia-UAE fifth-generation fighter jet based on the MiG-29 (NATO reporting name: "Fulcrum") will be completed no earlier than 2025, the CEO of the Rostec State Corporation said Monday.

"We shall probably begin this work next year. The project is difficult, I think the plane will be created in seven or eight years, no earlier, Sergei Chemezov said during the IDEX-2017 military expo.

According to the Rostec CEO, the project will be most likely based on the MiG-29 plane.

The Russian Aerospace Forces presently have only 4++ generation fighters on service. At the same time, Sukhoi is developing and testing the fifth-generation fighter aircraft and Russia is expected to start PAK FA production on schedule in 2017 , according to Russian Aerospace Forces Commander Viktor Bondarev.

At the moment, only the United States have fifth-generation aircraft on service, namely F-22 and F-35 fighters.