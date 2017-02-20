Russia-UAE 5th-Generation Fighter Jet to Be Developed No Earlier Than 2025

ABU DHABI (Sputnik) – The development of a Russia-UAE fifth-generation fighter jet based on the MiG-29 (NATO reporting name: "Fulcrum") will be completed no earlier than 2025, the CEO of the Rostec State Corporation said Monday.
"We shall probably begin this work next year. The project is difficult, I think the plane will be created in seven or eight years, no earlier, Sergei Chemezov said during the IDEX-2017 military expo.
According to the Rostec CEO, the project will be most likely based on the MiG-29 plane.
At the moment, only the United States have fifth-generation aircraft on service, namely F-22 and F-35 fighters.
All comments
Show new comments (0)