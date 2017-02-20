Hardly a Surprise! UAE Interested in Russian Su-35 Supermaneuverable Fighters

ABU DHABI (Sputnik) — The United Arab Emirates is interested in possible deliveries of Russia's Su-35 multirole air superiority fighters, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov, who led the Russian delegation at the IDEX 2017 exhibition, said Monday.

"Colleagues have expressed interest in the possible supplies of Su-35s, held relevant talks, we will discuss this in more detail," Manturov said.

Russia's 4th++ generation combat plane, the supermaneuverable Su-35, is already being supplied to the Aerospace Forces and has even participated in Moscow's counterterrorism campaign in Syria.