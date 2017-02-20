To a Tee: Russia to Fulfill MiG-29 Delivery Contract to Egypt on Schedule

ABU DHABI (Sputnik) — Russia's contract on the delivery of MiG-29 fighter aircraft to Egypt is on pace with its schedule, Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) Deputy Director Alexei Frolkin said Monday.
"The delivery will be carried out within the period set out in the contract," Frolkin told reporters at the IDEX 2017 exhibition in the United Arab Emirates.
The contract on the delivery of some 50 MiG-29 Fulcrum multirole fighters reportedly sets the 2020 completion deadline.
All comments
Show new comments (0)