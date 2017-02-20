Russia to Complete BTR-80 Delivery Contract to Bangladesh in 2017

ABU DHABI (Sputnik) — The 2014 contract reportedly entails the delivery of some 330 Russian-made BTR-80s to Bangladesh.

"Bangladesh is our regular client. The white-colored BTR-80 will go the local UN peacekeepers working there since the 1980s. We will complete this delivery this year," Alexander Krasovitsky, director general of the Military Industrial Company (VPK), said.

The United States and Russia maintain their leading positions in exports of major weapons during the period of 2012-2016 jointly amounting to 56 percent of global arms exports, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) said Monday

Russia maintains its second place in the ranking, and its share in global arms exports stands at about one-fourth (23 percent). India, Vietnam, China and Algeria are the main buyers of the Russian weapons, as 70 percent of Russian arms exports went to these four states during the outlined period.